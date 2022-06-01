Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile), by Application (Examination, Surgical), by End Use (Hospital, Home Healthcare), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable medical gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and viral outbreaks coupled with increasing rising expenditure.

Factors, such as growing investments in both public & private sectors, an increasing geriatric population, and a high influx of migrants coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the healthcare industry growth, which, in turn, will boost the product demand. The adoption of novel practices in the healthcare & medical settings and the development of better medical care products & technologies are projected to drive the demand for healthcare services and the need for modern medical infrastructure.



This, in turn, will drive the market over the years to come. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players adopted automation. The use of robotics in the manufacturing of gloves and other processes, such as packaging and counting, are emerging in the market.

For instance, Doka Industrial Automation designed a machine to automate the process from manufacturing to the packaging of gloves. The resurgence of the COVID-19 is expected to increase hospital visits and boost the product demand. Companies are undertaking strategic investments to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Hartalega Holdings Berhad bought land in Kedah from Northern Gateway Free Zone Sdn Bhd of 250 acres for USD 55.4 million to expand its manufacturing operations of gloves.



Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report Highlights

The natural rubber material segment contributed to the maximum revenue share in 2021. These materials are flexible and easy to wear & use, which makes them ideal for use in handling water-based or biological materials.

The demand for surgical disposable medical gloves is expected to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030 on account of precise sizing and design that offers high accuracy and tactile sensitivity as required by healthcare workers.

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, which increased the number of hospital visits and re-admissions.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure including hospitals and clinics coupled with rising medical tourism.

In December 2021, Supermax Corp. Berhad incorporated Maxter Healthcare Inc., a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the U.S. to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical gloves.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Disposable Medical Gloves Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Disposable Medical Gloves Market-Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the following:

4.2.1. Natural Rubber

4.2.1.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Nitrile

4.2.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Vinyl

4.2.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Neoprene

4.2.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Polyethylene

4.2.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Disposable Medical Gloves Market-Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the following:

5.2.1. Examination

5.2.1.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Surgical

5.2.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Disposable Medical Gloves Market-End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the following:

6.2.1. Hospitals

6.2.1.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Home Healthcare

6.2.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

6.2.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.4. Others

6.2.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Disposable Medical Gloves Market-Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Disposable Medical Gloves Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. U.K.

7.3.6. Russia

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. South Korea

7.4.5. Indonesia

7.4.6. Australia

7.5. Central & South America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Argentina

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. United Arab Emirates

7.6.2. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3. South Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

8.2. Strategies Adopted by Major Players during COVID-19 pandemic

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Strategy Framework

8.6. Public Companies

8.6.1. Company Market Position analysis

8.7. Private Companies

8.7.1. List Of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Ansell Limited

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Supermax Corporation Berhad

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Semperit AG Holding

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Dynarex Corporation

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Cardinal Health

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Rubberex

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. Unigloves (UK) Limited

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.13. Superior Gloves

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.14. Adenna LLC

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.15. MCR Safety

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Strategic Initiatives



