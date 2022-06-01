Global Collagen Drinks Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Vital Protein, AmorePacific and Asertism Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Collagen Drinks Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study published on collagen drinks offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles
3.5.1.1. Producers
3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)
3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis
3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers
3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's
3.6. Global Collagen Drinks Market - Pricing Analysis
3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region
3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type
3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032
3.6.4. Factors affecting pricing
3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
3.8. Regulatory Landscape
3.8.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations
3.8.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview
3.8.3. Import/Export Policies
3.9. Macro-Economic Factors
3.10. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers
4. Global Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032
4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
5. Global Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End-User
5.1. Introduction/Key Findings
5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By End-User, 2017-2021
5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By End-User, 2022-2032
5.3.1. Male
5.3.2. Female
5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By End-User, 2017-2021
5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By End-User, 2022-2032
6. Global Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
6.1. Introduction/Key Findings
6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Application, 2017-2021
6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
6.3.1. Food Industry
6.3.2. Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry
6.3.3. Nutraceutical Industry
6.3.4. Pharmaceutical Industry
6.3.5. Others
6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2017-2021
6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2022-2032
7. Global Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Sales Channel
7.1. Introduction/Key Findings
7.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2021
7.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022-2032
7.3.1. Modern Trade
7.3.2. Specialty Stores
7.3.3. Drug Stores
7.3.4. Online Retail Stores
7.3.5. Others
7.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2021
7.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Sales Channel, 2022-2032
8. Global Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
8.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
8.3.1. North America
8.3.2. Latin America
8.3.3. Europe
8.3.4. East Asia
8.3.5. South Asia
8.3.6. Oceania
8.3.7. MEA
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
9. North America Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
10. Latin America Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
11. Europe Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
12. East Asia Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
13. South Asia Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
14. Oceania Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
15. MEA Collagen Drinks Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country
16. Key Countries Collagen Drinks Market Analysis
17. Market Structure Analysis
17.1. Competition Dashboard
17.2. Competition Benchmarking
17.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
17.3.1. By Regional
17.3.2. By End-User
17.3.3. By Application
17.3.4. By Sales Channel
18. Competition Analysis
18.1. Competition Deep Dive
18.1.1. Shiseido Company Ltd.
18.1.1.1. Overview
18.1.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.1.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.1.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.1.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.2. Vital Protein LLC
18.1.2.1. Overview
18.1.2.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.2.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.2.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.2.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.2.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.3. AmorePacific Corporation
18.1.3.1. Overview
18.1.3.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.3.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.3.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.3.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.3.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.4. The Protein Drinks Co.
18.1.4.1. Overview
18.1.4.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.4.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.4.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.4.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.4.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.5. Sappe Public Company Ltd.
18.1.5.1. Overview
18.1.5.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.5.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.5.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.5.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.5.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.6. Asertism Healthcare
18.1.6.1. Overview
18.1.6.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.6.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.6.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.6.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.6.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.7. Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd,
18.1.7.1. Overview
18.1.7.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.7.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.7.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.7.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.7.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.8. Anveva Nutraceuticals Ltd.
18.1.8.1. Overview
18.1.8.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.8.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.8.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.8.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.8.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.9. Kinohimitsu
18.1.9.1. Overview
18.1.9.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.9.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.9.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.9.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.9.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.10. Bottles Science Ltd
18.1.10.1. Overview
18.1.10.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.10.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.10.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.10.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.10.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.11. Bauer Nutrition
18.1.11.1. Overview
18.1.11.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.11.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.11.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.11.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.11.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.12. Lacka Foods Ltd.
18.1.12.1. Overview
18.1.12.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.12.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.12.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.12.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.12.5.3. Channel Strategy
18.1.13. Others (on Additional Request)
18.1.13.1. Overview
18.1.13.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (End-user/Application/Sales Channel/Region)
18.1.13.4. Sales Footprint
18.1.13.5. Strategy Overview
18.1.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy
18.1.13.5.2. Product Strategy
18.1.13.5.3. Channel Strategy
19. Assumptions & Acronyms Used
20. Research Methodology
