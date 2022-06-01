TripleBlind's Craig Gentry Earns Coveted Gödel Prize For Work in Cryptography

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , creator of the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation, is proud to announce that Craig Gentry has been awarded the 2022 Gödel Prize for his outstanding paper on fully homomorphic encryption. Craig, named Chief Technology Officer in May 2022, is an encryption, data privacy and blockchain expert with more than 20 years of experience.



Each year, the European Association for Theoretical Computer Science and the Association for Computing Machinery jointly award the Gödel Prize for outstanding papers that have significant impact on both theoretical and applied research. Craig shares the award with coauthors Zvika Brakerski and Vinod Vaikuntanathan.

In 2009, Craig invented the first fully homomorphic encryption scheme as part of his Ph.D. and won awards for his research. This includes:

The 2009 ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award

The 2010 ACM Grace Murray Hopper Award

A 2014 MacArthur Fellowship



The Gödel Prize was awarded to Craig and coauthors for presenting "entirely new constructions of fully homomorphic encryption leading to a new generation of practically efficient FHE", according to the Gödel Prize Committee.

"We are proud of Craig and his peers for this achievement and for helping to advance theory and research in the areas of encryption and data privacy," said Riddhiman Das, CEO and co-founder of TripleBlind. "We look forward to harnessing Craig's very relevant expertise in this area as he leads TripleBlind's technology vision, including next generation alternatives to his seminal homomorphic encryption work."

