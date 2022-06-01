SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating STON, HMTV, PGNY, and CCOI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of StoneMor Inc., Hemisphere Media Group, Inc., Progyny, Inc., and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.
StoneMor Inc. STON Shareholder Rights Investigation
Morris Kandinov is investigating whether the sale of StoneMor Inc. to a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP for $3.50 in cash per share is fair to StoneMor shareholders. The investigation concerns whether StoneMor and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties. On behalf of StoneMor shareholders, Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV Shareholder Rights Investigation
Morris Kandinov is investigating the fairness of the acquisition of Hemisphere Media by Gato Investments LP, Hemisphere's controlling stockholder. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hemisphere Media shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of Hemisphere common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether stockholders have been harmed by the decision of Hemisphere's Board of Directors to enter into this transaction, the adequacy of the $7.00 per share acquisition price, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders. On behalf of Hemisphere shareholders, Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.
Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Shareholder Rights Investigation
Morris Kandinov is investigating Progyny, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) Shareholder Rights Investigation
Morris Kandinov is investigating Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.
Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:
leo@moka.law
(619) 780-3993
moka.law
Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
