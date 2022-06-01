Conn's, Inc. and Belk Announce Strategic Partnership to Pilot Store-Within-A-Store Concept

New store format planned for 10 to 20 Belk locations and online at Belk.com later this year

Partnership will provide Belk customers with access to Conn's name brand assortment of home products, as well as its best-in-class white-glove, next-day delivery

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. CONN and Belk today announced a strategic partnership to pilot a store-within-a-store concept in select Belk locations and online at Belk.com beginning later this summer. The new store format, which will launch under a new brand name soon to be announced, will provide Belk customers with access to Conn's complementary home product categories, as well as core differentiators like industry-leading white-glove, next-day delivery.



The store-within-a-store concept will be piloted in 10 to 20 Belk locations in Conn's existing markets and through an e-Commerce experience on Belk.com beginning in the coming months. The stores will feature a name brand assortment of all major Conn's product categories including furniture, home electronics and appliances, and will also include Conn's white-glove, next-day delivery and in-house repair service capabilities. Each store-within-a-store location will range from 10,000-25,000 square feet, depending on the Belk location.

"Our partnership with Belk is an exciting opportunity to reach new customers with key differentiators including our high-quality product assortment, next-day delivery and in-house repair service," said Chandra Holt, President and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "Our new store-within-a store pilot will launch under a new brand we plan to introduce in the coming months, reflecting our bold vision that everyone deserves a home they love."

Belk is one of the largest regional department store chains with nearly 300 locations in 16 Southeastern states and a strong e-Commerce presence through Belk.com. Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer of high-quality home goods with over 160 locations in 15 states and best-in-class distribution, logistics and in-house repair service capabilities. The geographic overlap of the retailers provides an opportunity to maximize Conn's unique distribution capabilities in existing markets to serve new customers at Belk.

"At Belk, we take pride in providing our customers with a wide range of the best brands and products for their homes," said Don Hendricks, Interim CEO of Belk. "This partnership with Conn's will allow us to offer customers many products we don't currently sell, making it easier for them to get everything they need for their homes in one convenient place."

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus CONN is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 160 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

