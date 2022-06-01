Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $6.94 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1% - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2022: By Drug, By Drug, By Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alzheimer's disease treatment market is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is expected to reach $6.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Major players in the alzheimer's disease treatment market are Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz Pharma, H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen, AstraZeneca and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



The global alzheimer's disease treatment market consists of sales of drugs used to treat Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder causing degeneration of brain cells, resulting in dementia (a condition that causes a decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills). The progression of this disease causes severe memory impairment and the person may lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks.



The main types of drugs in alzheimer's disease treatment are cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists. Cholinesterase inhibitors (also known as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors) are a class of drugs which prevent acetylcholine from being broken down normally. The different drug classes include cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, AChE inhibitors, immunoglobulins and involves various therapeutics such as cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, other therapeutics.



North America is the largest region in the alzheimer's disease treatment market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing cases of Alzheimer's is a major factor contributing to the growth of the Alzheimer's treatment market. Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. The USA Alzheimer's Association expects that all the states in the US are projected to face a rise of at least 14% in the number of Alzheimer's people by 2025 due to the increase in the geriatric population. At the global level, the estimated new cases of Alzheimer's is expected to grow by 35% to 615,000 by 2030, and by 110% to 959,000 by 2050. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is expected to drive the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease treatment market.



Lack of techniques for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease (AD) is expected to limit the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease treatment market. There is no definitive blood test, brain scan, or physical exam to diagnose AD, and so many conditions can produce symptoms like dementia, which is the primary clinical symptom of AD, making the diagnosis complicated.

The lack of a single test for diagnosis, specialists such as neurologists, neuropsychologists, geriatricians and geriatric psychiatrists use a variety of approaches for diagnosis to confirm dementia, but it is still difficult to find the cause resulting in late diagnosis. Lack of proper and quick diagnosis for AD hampers the market growth as it leads to a reduced number of diagnosed cases and thereby reduces the consumption of AD drugs.



Increasing R&D investments and collaborations due to the emerging technologies for the treatment is a key trend in Alzheimer's disease (AD) treatment market. The Alzheimer's Association is assisting with funds to researchers in search of innovative therapeutic approaches and seeks more government funding for Alzheimer's studies. Technologies such as b-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) inhibitors and anti-amyloid inhibitors are emerging in the AD market.

For instance, Comentis and Astellas collaborated and entered the BACE inhibitor field on their peptidomimetic series. Manufacturing companies such as AC Immune, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, INmune Bio, Intra-Cellular Therapies, vTv Therapeutics are more focused on R&D investments with their research molecules in the clinical trials to achieve a breakthrough for the treatment of AD.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Alzheimer's Disease Treatment



5. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cholinergic

Memantine

Combined Drug

AChE inhibitors

Immunoglobulins

6.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

6.3. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Therapeutics, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Other Therapeutics

7. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer inc.

Merz Pharma

H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen

AstraZeneca

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

VTV Therapeutics

TauRx

AC Immune

AB Science

AbbVie inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bayer AG

Amgen

UCB

Forest Laboratories

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Biogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzwg08

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900