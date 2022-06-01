Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By Type, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transdermal skin patches market is expected to grow from $6.80 billion in 2021 to $7.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The market is expected to reach $8.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



The transdermal skin patches market consists of sales of transdermal skin patches products and related services used to provide medicine to the human body through patches. Transdermal skin patches involve the use of adhesive patches made up of polymers that contains drugs. The drugs from these patches are absorbed into the body and eventually into the blood stream eliminating the drug delivery through pill, or injections.



The main types of transdermal skin patches are fentanyl transdermal patch, nicotine transdermal patch, buprenorphine transdermal patch, clonidine transdermal patch, oxybutynin transdermal patch and others. Nicotine transdermal skin patches are used to assist people in quitting smoking. They provide a source of nicotine through skin of human body that helps to alleviate the withdrawal symptoms associated with quitting smoking. That various products used involve matrix, drug in adhesive, reservoir and vapor that are utilized for pain relief, nicotine cessation, hormone replacement therapy, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others.



North America was the largest region in the transdermal skin patches market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The advances in the modern technologies contribute to the growth of transdermal skin patches market. Advances in modern technologies increase the number of drugs being delivered transdermally including small molecule hydrophobic drugs, hydrophilic drugs, and macromolecules.

The new technological advances add to the increased efficiency and increased use of transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) thus, increasing the popularity and demand for TDDS. The advances in technologies are expected to increase the demand for transdermal patches owing to its benefits thereby driving the growth of the market.



Stringent regulatory approval by the government regulatory bodies is a key factor hindering the growth of the transdermal skin patches market. The regulatory authority enforces the laws regulating biologics, medications, and medical devices, which can have potential side effects for customers. The whole process consumes time and may result in delay for the launch of TDDS into the market losing the first-mover advantage thus restraining the growth of the transdermal skin patch market.



Major companies in the market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand their footprint for the growth of the transdermal skin patches market. The strategic merger and acquisition and collaboration followed by the players in the transdermal skin patches market allows the companies to take technological advantage by acquiring the technology which allows them to get ahead in the competition. Thus, companies operating in the transdermal skin patch market are following the strategic collaborations and acquisitions to have a competitive edge.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Characteristics



3. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Transdermal Skin Patches



5. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Matrix

Drug In Adhesive

Reservoir

Vapor

6.2. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

Nicotine Transdermal Patch

Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

Clonidine Transdermal Patch

Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch

Others

6.3. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Pain Relief

Nicotine Cessation

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

7. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market

8.1. Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market Overview

Region Information, Impact Of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

8.2. Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

8.3. Asia-Pacific Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



9. China Transdermal Skin Patches Market



10. India Transdermal Skin Patches Market



11. Japan Transdermal Skin Patches Market



12. Australia Transdermal Skin Patches Market



13. Indonesia Transdermal Skin Patches Market



14. South Korea Transdermal Skin Patches Market



15. Western Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market



16. UK Transdermal Skin Patches Market



17. Germany Transdermal Skin Patches Market



18. France Transdermal Skin Patches Market



19. Eastern Europe Transdermal Skin Patches Market



20. Russia Transdermal Skin Patches Market



21. North America Transdermal Skin Patches Market



22. USA Transdermal Skin Patches Market



23. South America Transdermal Skin Patches Market



24. Brazil Transdermal Skin Patches Market



25. Middle East Transdermal Skin Patches Market



26. Africa Transdermal Skin Patches Market



27. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

27.1. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc

27.2.2. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

27.2.3. Novartis

27.2.4. Johnson & Johnson

27.2.5. Teikoku Pharma



28. Transdermal Skin Patches Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Transdermal Skin Patches Market



30. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



