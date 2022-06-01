Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market is Predicted to Increase at a 31.6% CAGR From 2022 - 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The software-defined wide area network market is poised to record a CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2032. The software-defined wide area network market is likely to touch US$ 53.8 Billion by 2032 from US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Software-defined wide area network solutions are in high demand across all industries to manage complex and diversified network infrastructure at a cheap cost.



Software-defined wide area network solutions meet the cloud application's requirements for increased bandwidth and low latency while optimising bandwidth. Software-defined wide area network streamlines network complications such as WAN network configuration, administration, and optimization, are some of the other factors expected to boost the software-defined wide area network market statistics.

Adopting the same is expected to bring about potential software-defined wide area network market growth opportunities.

The demand for software-defined wide area network is increasing as firms rely heavily on the work-from-home effort as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Organizations are searching for innovative networking solutions to improve agility and security in order to support remote working.

The pandemic's supply chain disruption is causing a short-term barrier, notably in the deployment of software-defined wide area network equipment. COVID-19 is predicted to have a favourable software-defined wide area network market trends. Due to supply chain interruptions, the software-defined wide area network market may see a little decline.

During the projected period, North America is estimated to have the biggest software-defined wide area network market share in the global software-defined wide area network market. Due to the large-scale installation of software-defined wide area network solutions by service providers and verticals in the nation, the United States has emerged as the largest country for software-defined wide area network market opportunities in terms of market size.

Large CSPs in the United States include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Verizon. To decrease CAPEX and streamline network operations, business sectors are using software-defined wide area network solutions in their core networks to positively affect the software-defined wide area network market future trends.

For Critical Insights, Request for a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14732

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

In the United States, the software-defined wide area network market is estimated to reach US$ 19 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 31.3% through 2032. The software-defined wide area network market in the United Kingdom is expected to be worth US$ 2.28 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 30.5% through 2032. China's software-defined wide area network market is expected to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 30.9% through 2032. The market for software-defined wide area network in Japan is expected to be valued at US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032, expanding at a 29.9% annual rate through 2032. South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1.9 Billion in software-defined wide area network by 2032, with a CAGR of 28.9% through 2032. The software-defined wide area network market's cloud segment form the deployment category is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 32.5% through 2032. Through 2032, large enterprises in the software-defined wide area network market's organization size sector will grow at a CAGR of 33.2%.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Cisco, VMware, Silver Peak, Aryaka Networks, Nokia, Adaptiv Networks, Peplink, Lavelle Networks, Martello Technologies, Mushroom Networks, and Bigleaf Networks are key players and innovative providers in the worldwide SD-WAN industry.

To expand in the worldwide SD-WAN market, these companies have used a variety of organic and inorganic techniques.

These companies provide software-defined wide area network solutions to meet software-defined wide area network market demands and needs.

To extend their influence in the software-defined wide area network market trends, these vendors have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14732

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

A couple of recent developments in software-defined wide area network market are as follows:

Aryaka announced a partnership with T-Systems Switzerland (part of Deutsche Telekom's large-business section) for the Swiss business enterprise market in May 2020. T-Systems Switzerland will use the Aryaka SD-WAN solution for its clients in Metropolitan Area Network, Managed LAN, Unified Communications (UCC), and Network Security Services.

Cisco published a security fix for their SD-WAN solution's vContainer in June 2019, which included a bug that might allow an attacker to establish a Denial of Service (DoS) situation.

HPE announced the acquisition of Aryaka Networks, a major vendor of SD-WAN technology, in July 2020. This purchase will significantly strengthen HPE's position in the SD-WAN industry.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Software Defined Wide Area Network

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

4. Market Background

4.1. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14732

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology

Church Management Software Market - Owing to the growing support from various governmental organizations, the market is likely to propel to US$ 405.0 Million by 2032. The trade is projected at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Freight Management Software Market - The freight management software market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 6.4% during the period of 2022-2032.

Headless CMS Software Market - The headless CMS software market is developing steadily, and with major players increasingly adopting strategies, the headless CMS software market is likely to rise over the projected horizon.

Native Video Advertising Market - The native video advertising market is predicted to register a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).

Social Video Advertising Market - The social video advertising market is garnering an impressive growth rate with an estimated CAGR of 30.4% from 2022 to 2032. The social video advertising market share is anticipated to be worth US$ 14.1 Bn in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sd-wan-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs