Fuel Filter Market Report: Production, Exports, Imports and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Cummins, Denso, Parker, Mahle, MANN, WIX, Filtron, Puralator, Fram, Delgrosso, Briggs and Stratton, K&N, Bosch, Donaldson, AcDelco, Ford, Delphi, Hengst, UFI Group, Sogefi, Bilstein, Champion, EMGO, Comline, Magneti Marelli, Vierol, Valeo



NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Oil or Petrol-Filters for Internal Combustion Engines - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Fuel Filter Market Statistics

Imports 2,534.7 Million USD Exports 3,095.6 Million USD Top Importers Germany, France, Belgium Top Exporters Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic

In 2021, the EU fuel filter market was estimated at approx. $2.5B. The largest fuel filter markets in the European Union were Italy, Germany and France, together comprising 45% of the total market. These countries were followed by Spain, Belgium, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland, which together accounted for a further 34%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Fuel Filter Consumption by Country

Fuel filter consumption in the European Union was estimated at approx. 389M units in 2021. The countries with the highest consumption volumes were Italy, Germany and France, with a combined 45% share of total consumption. These countries were followed by Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Poland and the Netherlands, which together accounted for a further 37%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Fuel Filter Production in the EU

In 2021, production of oil or petrol-filters for internal combustion engines in the European Union was estimated at approx. 398M units. Germany, France and Italy accounted for 61% of total production volume. In value terms, production in the European Union totaled approx. $2B. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Fuel Filter Exports

In 2021, exports of oil or petrol-filters for internal combustion engines in the European Union rose markedly to 542M units, increasing by 13% on the previous year. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. From 2007 to 2021, exports, however, continue to indicate a perceptible reduction.

In value terms, fuel filter exports soared to $3.8B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated a measured expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value decreased at an average annual rate of -4.2% over the last fourteen years.

Exports by Country

Germany was the largest exporting country with an export of around 200M units, which amounted to 37% of total volume. Belgium (67M units) held a 12% share of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Poland (11%), the Czech Republic (9.8%), France (9.1%) and Italy (5.4%). The Netherlands (19M units) took a minor share of total supplies.

In value terms, Germany ($1.4B) remains the largest fuel filter supplier in the European Union, comprising 37% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Belgium ($450M), with a 12% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with a 10% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in Germany amounted to +5.2%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Belgium (+2.7% per year) and the Czech Republic (+11.6% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average export price for fuel filters in the European Union amounted to $7 per unit, increasing by 8.5% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($8.6 per unit), while Poland ($4.8 per unit) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+10.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Fuel Filter Imports

In 2021, the amount of oil or petrol-filters for internal combustion engines imported in the European Union surged to 533M units, increasing by 17% on the previous year. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.7% over the last fourteen years.

In value terms, fuel filter imports soared to $3.1B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.6% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (112M units) and Belgium (97M units) were the largest importers of oil or petrol-filters for internal combustion engines in the European Union, together finishing at near 39% of total volume. France (53M units) occupied the next position in the ranking, followed by Italy (46M units), Hungary (38M units), Poland (38M units) and the Netherlands (27M units). All these countries together took approx. 38% share of total imports. Spain (23M units), the Czech Republic (21M units), Romania (13M units), Sweden (12M units) and Austria (8.9M units) took a relatively small share of total supplies.

In value terms, Germany ($683M), France ($354M) and Belgium ($338M) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 45% share of total imports. These countries were followed by Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Hungary, Spain, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria and Romania, which together accounted for a further 44%.

Romania, with a CAGR of +7.2%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries from 2007 to 2021. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for fuel filters in the European Union amounted to $5.7 per unit, increasing by 3.1% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Sweden ($9.1 per unit), while Belgium ($3.5 per unit) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Sweden (+3.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Oil or petrol-filters for internal combustion engines.

Related Links

Fuel Filter Market

Automotive Generator Market

Automotive Air Filter Market

Automotive Lighting Market

Motor Vehicle Chassis Market

Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io