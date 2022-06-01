New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282399/?utm_source=GNW

, Applied Medical Technology, Avanos Medical, Fidmi Medical , Vesco Medical, LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Medela Inc, Alcor Scientific, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Intervene Group Limited, Technopath, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Halyard Health and Medtronic



The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2021 to $3.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%.



The enteral feeding devices market consists of sales of enteral feeding devices and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide nutrition by tube feedings through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. An enteral feeding device is a medical device that is used by people who are unable to take their food by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation such as bedridden people, cancer patients, neurological disorder patients and severely ill patients even at home that helps them in feeding.



The surge in the number of preterm births is expected to propel the growth of the enteral feeding devices market.Preterm births are the births that are occur before the 37th week of pregnancy.



Enteral feeding devices are often used to supplement breast milk to provide milk immediately to the preterm birth babies.There is a surge in the number of preterm births due to multiple pregnancies, adolescent pregnancy rates, cesarean deliveries before full-term, unnecessary inductions, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.



For example, in June 2020, according to the data from the International Journal Of Gynecology And Obstetrics, the global preterm birth rate accounted for about 11% and annually there were 15 million preterm births approximately.The deaths are mostly due to preterm birth and 18% of deaths are of the babies under 5 years of age.



Therefore, the surge in the number of these preterm births drives the enteral feeding devices market.



North America was the largest region in the enteral feeding devices market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in enteral feeding devices market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the enteral feeding devices market.Enteral feeding devices are used to provide nutritional needs by tube feedings.



Many companies are launching new advanced and efficient products in the enteral feeding devices market.For instance, in May 2021, Israel based enteral feeding devices company, ENvizion Medical developed a feeding tube navigation system for accurate enteral tube placement in adult patients consisting of an electro-mechanical device with embedded software and enteral feeding tubes.



The ENvue system creates a personalized body map of patients, which thus allows medical staff to precisely place the tube in the stomach or small intestine through the oral or nasoenteric route.



In July 2019, Avanos Medical Inc., a US-based medical device company offering various products including enteral feeding devices completed acquisition of NeoMed Inc., for approximately $28 million. Under this transaction, Avanos acquired NeoMed's portfolio of enteral feeding and delivery solutions for neonatal and pediatric patients to strengthen Avanos' Digestive Health franchise. NeoMed Inc. is a US-based company engaged in offering provides enteral systems, neonatal supplies, breast milk containers and supplies, and others.



The countries covered in the enteral feeding devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282399/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________