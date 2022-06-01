Fresh Herbs Market Revenue to Reach USD 1,679.5 Million by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Herbs Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Fresh Herbs Market Information By Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2030", has perceived sustained progress over the last few years and is anticipated to develop by USD 1,679.5 Million from 2022 to 2030 at a CAGR of 4.15%.

Market Scope:

The use of fresh herbs as flavoring agents in a variety of culinary preparations contributes significantly to the overall flavor of the food. Herbs like coriander, mint, parsley, basil, chives, and thyme are commonly used to garnish dishes in various cuisines around the world. Herbs with fragrant or aromatic qualities are used to flavor food, to create scents, and even to make natural remedies. Fresh herbs are typically leafy greens that are used as flavoring agents in the kitchen and as garnishes. Herbs such as chives, basil, coriander, parsley, mint, and others are common. Cut packed, whole packed, and potted varieties are available. The popularity of cross-cultural cuisines is growing worldwide, and packaged fresh herbs are becoming more popular.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8789

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 1,679.5 Million CAGR 4.15 % (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Popularity of Cross-Cultural Cuisines, Growing Preference for Packaged Fresh Herbs.

Competitive Dynamics:

The market for fresh herbs has a number of well-known companies.

Spisa Group (Sweden)

Vitacress (UK)

Van Vugt Kruiden (Netherlands)

Rocket Farms (US)

Nomad Foods (UK)

Pacific Botanicals (US)

Shenandoah Growers, Inc. (the US)

Langmead Herbs (UK)

Organic Herb Trading Company (UK)

Al-Hanin Herbs (Egypt)

Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The increased popularity of cross-cultural cuisines is expected to fuel the expansion. According to the analysis, the market would increase in the future years till 2025 due to the growing preference for packaged fresh herbs. Globalization has expanded worldwide trade and travel, exposing people to a wider range of authentic ethnic foods. In addition, the rise of the organized retail sector, as well as increasing consumer preference for grocery shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as online retailers, is pushing sales of packaged fresh herbs. Furthermore, market players can expect profitable growth possibilities as demand for organic fresh herbs grows. Basil is a sensitive plant that is susceptible to illnesses and poor growing circumstances, hence farmers and wholesalers prefer hybrid types designed by breeders to have higher disease tolerance and resistance.

While these hybrids have a higher seed price, the cost difference is offset by the stronger, more uniform growth, faster growth rate, smaller losses, significantly higher yield, longer shelf life, and, most importantly, superb flavor. This goes for chives, parsley, leaf celery, and dill as well. Living herbs in pots are becoming increasingly popular as a result of increased demand from the younger generation, as well as a growing number of specialized herb growers (ranging from traditional producers with glass or plastic greenhouses to hyper-modern vertical farms to small-scale rooftop farms in urban areas) looking to stand out. With the use of alternative substrates and the replacement of standard plastic pots with biodegradable materials, there is a definite shift towards growing organically and more sustainably in the fresh potted herbs category. The demand for ecologically and organically produced food is increasing, and potted herb farmers are keen to meet it. Fresh herbs are also offered in large quantities in traditional loose bunches in a variety of locations, including ordinary street markets and farmers' markets. For many people, this is still the most accurate approach to assess product quality. But one thing appears certain: the market for fresh herbs will continue to expand steadily in the coming years.

A few new unique store designs have been tried and trialed in recent years and are proving to be promising, in addition to fresh cut herbs and living herbs in pots.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (122 Pages) on Fresh Herbs: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fresh-herbs-market-8789

Market Restraints:

During the period of 2022 to 2030, fluctuations in product prices are expected to be another element that could pose a danger to businesses.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Despite the fact that the fresh herbs market is minor in comparison to that of fruits and vegetables, it has grown significantly in recent years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was severe, and the global market for fresh herbs was severely impacted. The vast majority of fresh herbs sold on the global market are sold to restaurants, and with restaurants closing due to national lockdowns, the whole herb economy has come to a halt. After the global scenario changes, it is expected that the fresh herbs market would take some time to recover.

Market Segmentation:

The market is divided into Basil, Chives, Coriander, Parsley, Mint, Salicornia, and Others based on type. With a market share of almost 20% in the projection year, the basil sector is poised to dominate the dominating fresh herbs industry.

The market is divided into two categories: conventional and organic. During the forecast period, the conventional segment is expected to control the leading segment.

The market is divided into two categories based on the distribution channel: foodservice and food retail. During the projected period, the retail food segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 4.2 percent.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8789

Regional Analysis:

The countries with the highest herb yields are concentrated in Asia and Europe. In 2018, Asia Pacific surpassed North America and the Middle East as the world's largest herb-producing region, with massive volumes of fresh herbs being sent to regional markets in North America and the Middle East. In general, herb production is highly volatile and is mostly influenced by environmental factors such as floods, rains, and droughts, resulting in a demand-supply mismatch and resulting in price fluctuations. Instability in the prices of fresh herbs is expected to restrain the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8789

Discover More Research Reports by Market Research Future:

Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Organic Fruits, Organic Vegetables) Form (Fresh, Frozen, Puree,) End-Use (Fresh Consumption, Food Processing) Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast 2030

Vegetable Puree Market Information by Type (Tomato, Carrot, Beetroot, Pumpkin, Peas, Spinach, Butternut Squash, Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Others), Category (Organic and Conventional), Application (Baby Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Soups, Sauces, & Dressings and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Research Report: Information by Type [Fruits (Melons, Citrus Fruits, Berries, Mango, Kiwi, Peaches, Berries and others), and Vegetables (Peas, Mushrooms, Carrots, Beans, Corn and others)], Category (Organic and Conventional), Form (Whole, Sliced & Cubed and others), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others) and Non-Store-Based] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions

Contact: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com