Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2022

The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to grow from $669.95 billion in 2021 to $743.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1,081.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.



The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, power mowing equipment, and other powered home lawn and garden equipment, construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment, and oil and gas field and underground mining machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.



The main types of agriculture, construction, and mining machinery are construction machinery, agricultural implement, and mining and oil and gas field machinery.The construction machinery market refers to the equipment related to construction.



The various operations include autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual. The various cAsia Pacificity includes small, medium, and large.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of raw materials, parts, and components from different countries across the globe.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials and components.The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Agriculture equipment companies are offering telematics systems to farmers to enable wireless transfer of data between the equipment and its user.Telematics refers to the technology of collecting data from farm equipment operating in a field and then transferring the data to customers through the internet on a real-time basis.



This enables farmers to remotely collect and manage information from their field equipment, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce production costs. Major companies offering telematics technology include Trimble's Connected Farm, John Deere's JD Link Ultimate, and AGCO's AgCommand Advanced Telematics service.



The countries covered in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.





