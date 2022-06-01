New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282439/?utm_source=GNW





The global ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow from $514.86 billion in 2021 to $561.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The market is expected to grow to $764.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.



The ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market consists of sales of ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment, including heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) and air-conditioning and warm air heating equipment.



The main types of ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment are HVAC and commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment, commercial fan, and air purification equipment, and heating equipment (except warm air furnaces).The commercial fan and air purification equipment refer to the equipment that is used for the purification of air.



The various cAsia Pacificity includes small, medium, and large. The various end-users are residential, commercial, and industrial.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of raw materials, parts, and components from different countries across the globe.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials and components.The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Geothermal heating and cooling technology are becoming popular because of the surge in demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems.Geothermal HVAC absorbs heat from the facility and transfers it underground and it uses cool water from the ground to create cool air conditioning in the facility.



It consists of an indoor handling unit and a system of pipes underground which requires very low maintenance and lasts longer than traditional HVAC systems. Geothermal heating and cooling systems are now installed in about 50,000 US houses each year, according to the US Department of Energy.



The countries covered in the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282439/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________