Eurotech Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Agency Successfully Recovers More than $5M in BTC Through Crypto Scams

Devon, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency recovery firm Eurotech Cyber Security has been operating for the past three decades and primarily in the crypto industry for a decade. The firm has expertise in stolen capital retrieval and location since the year they have been operational. The company is a notable name in the industry and follows a no-win-no-fee policy.

As many MNC firms and independent investors populate the cryptocurrency market, the company realized the need for a cybersecurity agency that offers services pertaining to the crypto world's security.

Eurotech Cyber Security , to date, has been part of more than 1600 successful investigations for its clients in the crypto world. One notable example is the $5.3M recovery for an international firm in just ten days.

Given the dynamic nature of the crypto market, cybersecurity companies have to be updated with their services and recovery. As a leading name, Eurotech Cyber Security ensures they are on top of all market requirements, making them a sought-after choice for cyber investigation among companies and investors. Mark Reading, the company's Head of Cybersecurity, and his team of investigators and technical experts have more than sixty years of experience in the cybersecurity and digital location strategies field.

Expressing what makes Eurotech Cyber Security stand out, their CEO said, "I strongly recommend the services of Eurotech Cyber Security to any company or individual who has suffered from crypto-asset theft. Our firm is a pro at handling and recovering such stolen assets. Our professional and experienced team ensures that the cryptocurrency dealings are done securely and no mistake is made by the customers."

About Eurotech Cyber Security

