Next Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety-Forecast to 2026

More specifically, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, panic buttons, connected vehicles, and smart cities will trigger opportunities for NG911 systems to leverage a myriad of new connected data sources to enhance incidence intelligence and situational awareness for first responders.
Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will be critical to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources now enabled with NG911. The ability to determine "what is relevant" versus "what is noise" in the context of an emergency event will be essential in order to optimize outcomes.
Moreover, recent advancements in cloud based platforms for Next Gen Core Services (NGCS), call handling equipment (CHE), Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operational solutions have reduced costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.In this study Frost & Sullivan outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes key industry trends and market dynamics; identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2021–2026); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.
Author: Brent Iadarola
