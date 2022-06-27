Nomi Health Delivers More than 2,200 Care Packages to Assisted Living Centers Across Utah

Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company dedicated to improving access and lowering costs in the healthcare system, today announced the donation of thousands of care packages to more than 35 assisted living centers across the state of Utah. In total, Nomi Health has delivered more than 2,200 care packages to selected centers throughout the state.

Nomi Health has worked across the state to provide care to communities in need, since the beginning of the pandemic. The assisted living communities have been particularly impacted by the pandemic from the social isolation among residents to shortage of funds, increasing the need for fresh entertainment for residents.

"Here in our home state of Utah, we hope the Nomi Health team's small act of kindness makes a big difference to those most vulnerable among us," said Rebecca Armstrong Langle, director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "Supporting our communities is part of our corporate DNA and reinforces our mission to create great care experiences for underserved patients statewide."

The packages feature drawstring totes that residents can carry or hang on wheelchairs/walkers. Contents include a fun maze puzzle pen, a crossword puzzle book, a word search puzzle, Chapstick and playing cards.

This comes on the heels of broader community support across Utah, including donations to RIP Medical Debt, Junior League of Salt Lake and Comunidades Unidas. During the pandemic in Utah to date, Nomi Health also served more than 1 million Utahns with easily accessible Covid-19 testing, vaccination and treatment, including those in long-term care facilities.

