Moov to Exhibit Real-Time Semiconductor Equipment Marketplace at SEMICON West 2022

- SEMICON West attendees are invited to visit Moov's booth and demo the Moov platform
- Moov offers pre-owned semiconductor equipment during a time of critical need due to worldwide chip shortages
- Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Moov's mission and vision
Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today announced it will be hosting attendees at booth #255 at this year's SEMICON West exhibition and conference in San Francisco from July 12 through July 14.
The annual SEMICON West conference is North America's leading event for the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain industries. It is the continent's largest semiconductor trade show.
"Moov's digital marketplace makes buying and selling used semiconductor equipment from anywhere in the world fast, easy and reliable," said Steven Zhou, Moov co-founder and CEO. "We're interested in expanding our customer base of semiconductor manufacturers, and further driving awareness of the quick solutions we provide when it comes to high-quality, pre-owned semiconductor equipment. This is particularly important during the current semiconductor equipment shortages."
Moov is uniquely positioned to solve a problem identified by a U.S. Department of Commerce January report: Less-advanced chips are feeling supply shortages most keenly; they are produced by equipment often no longer in production — an obstacle compounded by the fact that no unified secondary market for equipment exists. The scarcity of semiconductor equipment and parts have resulted in the worst supply-chain delays in decades, extending chip manufacturers' wait times up to 18 months.
Moov is on a mission to accelerate global manufacturing, research and development and technological progress by fundamentally improving the supply chain. It recently surpassed $3 billion in active listings for used semiconductor equipment, and augmented its portal functionality with end-to-end technology. Moov's intelligent management experience facilitates the buying and selling of used semiconductor manufacturing equipment for enterprise customers. The company's unrivaled store of secondary capital equipment market data optimizes the customer experience, enabling personalized asset and content suggestions.
In May, the company announced its real-time logistics tracking and virtual equipment inspections offering and 100% insurance coverage on purchased equipment during transit. It boasts an ecosystem of aftermarket services including tracking, digital inspections and refurbishing within its portal.
Moov is eliminating purchase risk for manufacturers looking to diversify their supply chain strategy by sourcing used equipment with its no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee, according to SEMI, the California-based global association that represents the electronics and supply-chain design industries.
In March, the company announced its new headquarters in the 100 Mill building in Tempe, Arizona. Moov will command the 16th floor, spanning about 32,000 square feet, at 100 Mill. The 18-story tower is among the premier commercial real estate locations in Greater Phoenix. Amazon and Deloitte also are building tenants. Moov will employ more than 150 total employees by the end of this year.
Customers utilizing the Moov platform include Applied Materials, Western Digital, Maxim Integrated, KLA and Microchip.
For more information, please email semiconwest2022@moov.co.
About Moov Technologies Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. Moov employs about 50 people, and also boasts a presence in San Francisco; Shanghai, China; and Taipei, Taiwan. To learn more, please visit Moov.co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005025/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.