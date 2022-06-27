Moov to Exhibit Real-Time Semiconductor Equipment Marketplace at SEMICON West 2022

SEMICON West attendees are invited to visit Moov's booth and demo the Moov platform

Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today announced it will be hosting attendees at booth #255 at this year's SEMICON West exhibition and conference in San Francisco from July 12 through July 14.

The annual SEMICON West conference is North America's leading event for the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain industries. It is the continent's largest semiconductor trade show.

"Moov's digital marketplace makes buying and selling used semiconductor equipment from anywhere in the world fast, easy and reliable," said Steven Zhou, Moov co-founder and CEO. "We're interested in expanding our customer base of semiconductor manufacturers, and further driving awareness of the quick solutions we provide when it comes to high-quality, pre-owned semiconductor equipment. This is particularly important during the current semiconductor equipment shortages."

Moov is uniquely positioned to solve a problem identified by a U.S. Department of Commerce January report: Less-advanced chips are feeling supply shortages most keenly; they are produced by equipment often no longer in production — an obstacle compounded by the fact that no unified secondary market for equipment exists. The scarcity of semiconductor equipment and parts have resulted in the worst supply-chain delays in decades, extending chip manufacturers' wait times up to 18 months.

Moov is on a mission to accelerate global manufacturing, research and development and technological progress by fundamentally improving the supply chain. It recently surpassed $3 billion in active listings for used semiconductor equipment, and augmented its portal functionality with end-to-end technology. Moov's intelligent management experience facilitates the buying and selling of used semiconductor manufacturing equipment for enterprise customers. The company's unrivaled store of secondary capital equipment market data optimizes the customer experience, enabling personalized asset and content suggestions.

In May, the company announced its real-time logistics tracking and virtual equipment inspections offering and 100% insurance coverage on purchased equipment during transit. It boasts an ecosystem of aftermarket services including tracking, digital inspections and refurbishing within its portal.

Moov is eliminating purchase risk for manufacturers looking to diversify their supply chain strategy by sourcing used equipment with its no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee, according to SEMI, the California-based global association that represents the electronics and supply-chain design industries.

In March, the company announced its new headquarters in the 100 Mill building in Tempe, Arizona. Moov will command the 16th floor, spanning about 32,000 square feet, at 100 Mill. The 18-story tower is among the premier commercial real estate locations in Greater Phoenix. Amazon and Deloitte also are building tenants. Moov will employ more than 150 total employees by the end of this year.

Customers utilizing the Moov platform include Applied Materials, Western Digital, Maxim Integrated, KLA and Microchip.

About Moov Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. Moov employs about 50 people, and also boasts a presence in San Francisco; Shanghai, China; and Taipei, Taiwan. To learn more, please visit Moov.co.

