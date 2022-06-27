YARDZ Graduates from Tech Alpharetta

Company is 20th Graduate of Tech Alpharetta's Innovation Center

Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta to lead in innovation, announces that YARDZ has graduated from its Innovation Center.

YARDZ becomes the 20th graduate from Tech Alpharetta's startup incubator, which opened in the City of Alpharetta in 2015.

YARDZ is a construction asset tracking platform that enables its construction industry customers to aggregate, automate, and manage the lifecycle of equipment rented or owned by those customers. YARDZ joined Tech Alpharetta in March 2020. The company has grown significantly since its founding, outgrowing its Innovation Center office, and now, headquartering in the City of Alpharetta.

"YARDZ's team members worked long hours at our Center every day for more than two years, but they always found the time to pay it forward, by volunteering their time and expertise to other entrepreneurs and to the community," notes Tech Alpharetta President and CEO, Karen Cashion. "We're so happy that they've chosen to headquarter and grow their company here in Alpharetta."

"Tech Alpharetta provided us with so much valuable support, from introductions and connections, to mentoring and resources, along with a welcoming community of tech entrepreneurs," shares YARDZ co-founder and CEO Jason Perez. "Headquartering here in Alpharetta was the obvious choice for us."

Tech Alpharetta's Innovation Center is a thriving tech-startup incubator in Alpharetta that provides education, mentoring and other resources to its startup members to help them grow and succeed.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, thought leadership events for area tech executives, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to more than 40 tech startups.

