Valtruis Brings Advanced Healthcare Data Analytics Capabilities Into Its Portfolio With Ursa Health Partnership

Valtruis, a WCAS company, has entered a strategic partnership with Ursa Health, a healthcare data analytics company that brings a paradigm-breaking approach to how healthcare organizations use their data to learn, make decisions, and innovate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005105/en/

Valtruis portfolio companies Cricket Health and Wayspring are already experiencing quantifiable advances in their data analysis and management capabilities through both the Ursa Studio no-code analytics development platform and the unusually productive training, support, and consultative relationships they have formed with Ursa Health's team of healthcare IT and data analytics experts.

"Building on the investments made in our first year – with Cricket Health, Wayspring, U.S. Medical Management (USMM) and Oncology Care Partners – we are moving quickly and strategically to realize our foundational commitment," said Valtruis Managing Director Karey Witty. "That commitment is to accelerate the adoption of value-based care through investments in and collaboration with companies and entrepreneurs that share the vision, talent, and innovative strategies to make value-based care a reality. Ursa Health is one of those companies."

"We bring scalable innovation to healthcare," said Ursa Health CEO and Co-Founder Robin Clarke, MD. "Companies driving toward meaningful strategic innovation need their data to provide richer, more nuanced answers than healthcare as an industry has historically delivered – and they need these insights at the speed of business. Ursa Studio is a technology that unlocks a fresh approach to developing trusted information. On the technical level, the platform shifts IT team time from the labor of debugging code and managing data plumbing, opening up their capacity to answer additional business questions. On the human level, the platform enables rapid iteration and collaboration between the producers and consumers of analytics, bringing teams to a successful endpoint more quickly. As a result, organizations gain the self-service capacity to fill their information gaps and guide their innovations more efficiently and effectively."

Early-phase successes from Valtruis' partner companies attest to the value, intelligence, and flexibility of the Ursa Health technology and analytics approach.

Adam Dunning, Chief Information and Analytics Officer at Wayspring, stated: "We needed a solution to fast-track the development of our SUD Home offering. Working with Ursa Studio, allowed us to accelerate the building of foundational data analytics structures. Our clients and staff will see notable returns as we continue to master the technology offering developed by Ursa Health."

About Valtruis

Valtruis, a WCAS company, provides a unique platform that invests in and partners with disruptive leaders whose mission is to align, and transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care. Founded on a commitment to accelerate meaningful change, Valtruis brings the functional expertise, access to capital, and an expansive network that advance our partners' evolution from early-stage development to industry-leading enterprises. Together, Valtruis and its partner companies will break through the systemic barriers in the healthcare industry to reduce costs, expand access, increase quality, and radically improve the patient experience. Learn more at valtruis.com.

About Ursa Health

Ursa Health is transforming analytics so innovators can transform healthcare. Our analytics development platform, Ursa Studio, combines no-code technology with healthcare-specific content, enabling health plans, providers, digital health companies, and others to take a Buy Your Build™ approach to their analytics infrastructure. With the structured adaptability of Ursa Studio, organizations can make full use of their rich data resources to accelerate growth. To learn more, visit www.ursahealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005105/en/