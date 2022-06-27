Sweetgreen Pilots New Challenges Program That Rewards Customers for Healthy Habits

Today, sweetgreen SG, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced it is continuing to enhance its digital experience with the launch of Rewards and Challenges. With total digital sales representing 66% of the company's Q1 2022 revenue, the pilot program aims to drive customer frequency and restaurant volume through additional customer value and engagement for its digital customer base.

Rewards and Challenges is a digital feature offered exclusively through the sweetgreen app and website that rewards customers for healthy habits and connects them to real food. The feature is launching with a four-week campaign titled "Summer of Rewards," which will test customers' appetite for personalization as part of the brand's ongoing strategy to evolve its future loyalty program.

"We see Rewards and Challenges as a way to double-down on owned digital relationships and create a more personalized experience for our customers," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Neman. "With approximately two-thirds of our Q1 2022 digital sales coming from owned digital channels, we're excited to take this next step in our journey of re-envisioning the future of loyalty at sweetgreen."

The Summer of Rewards will be available through the sweetgreen app and website from June 27 - July 24, featuring a weekly series of challenges where customers will have the opportunity to opt-in to earn rewards and track their achievements. The brand has also partnered with notable TikTok creator Emmanuel Duverneau for the campaign.

Following the campaign, Rewards and Challenges will be available as a feature for customers to participate in through the sweetgreen app or website. For launch, the brand will offer customers 50% off their next bowl or plate after purchasing a bowl or plate. Additional challenges will include:

Spend $20 and receive a $4 credit on your next purchase

Add a side item to your order and receive a free beverage

Buy a personalized online exclusive bowl and receive 50% off your next bowl or plate

Order delivery and receive free delivery on your next order

For more information on the program and how to participate, customers can visit: https://www.sweetgreen.com/rewardsandchallenges.

