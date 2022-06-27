OppFi Announces Addition to Russell 2000 Index

OppFi Inc. OPFI ("OppFi" or the "Company"), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, today announced the Company has been added to the Russell 2000® Index.

"We are excited to join the Russell 2000 Index during our first year as a publicly-traded company," said Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of OppFi. "We believe this development will enhance our profile with investors, as we work to accomplish our mission to facilitate credit access to the 60 million Americans who are underserved by banks and other financial institutions."

Effective at the market open today, in addition to the Russell 2000 Index, OppFi will be included in the Russell 3000® Index, as well as the Russell Microcap® Index.

Each year, FTSE Russell performs a reconstitution process for its indexes, resulting in the ranking by market capitalization of the 4,000 largest US stocks. Russell indexes are utilized by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

About OppFi

OppFi OPFI is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, the Company supports consumers, who are turned away by mainstream options, to build better financial health. In 2021, OppFi was recognized by the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500 for the fourth consecutive year. OppFi maintains a 4.7/5.0 star rating on Trustpilot with more than 3,000 reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), making the Company one of the top consumer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

