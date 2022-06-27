Terran Orbital Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP, a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it has been selected to be included in the Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds, and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the Company's officers and representatives may from time to time make other public written and verbal announcements that contain, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, contained in this press release, regarding our future financial performance as well as statements regarding our business strategy, future operations, future financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, earnings outlooks, prospects, expectations, plans and objectives of management, including without limitation our 2022 outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook, "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "will," "should," "would" and "could" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to: expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including our future business plans or objectives, anticipated cost, timing and level of deployment of satellites, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, the ability to finance our operations, research and development activities and capital expenditures, reliance on government contracts and a strategic cooperation agreement with a significant customer, retention and expansion of our customer base, product and service offerings, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, margins, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities; anticipated timing, cost and performance of our Earth Observation Solutions' planned satellite constellation and our ability to successfully finance, deploy and commercialize its business; anticipated timing, cost, financing and development of our satellite manufacturing capabilities, including our proposed new campus of approximately 660,000 square foot satellite manufacturing facility (the "Space Florida Facility"); prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors; our ability to finance our operations, research and development activities and capital expenditures; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our expansion plans and opportunities; our ability to comply with domestic and foreign regulatory regimes and the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to finance and invest in growth initiatives; our ability to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest in the ordinary course of our business; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; the ability to maintain the listing of our common stock and the public warrants on the NYSE and the possibility of limited liquidity and trading of such securities; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; that we have identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting which, if not corrected, could affect the reliability of our consolidated financial statements; the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic, or another major disease, disrupts our business; supply chain disruptions, including delays, increased costs and supplier quality control challenges; the ability to attract and retain qualified labor and professionals and our reliance on a highly skilled workforce, including technicians, engineers and other professionals; we do not expect to become profitable in the near future and may never achieve our profitability expectations, plus we expect to generate negative cash flow from operations and investments for the foreseeable future; our leverage and our ability to service cash debt payments and comply with debt maintenance covenants, including meeting minimum liquidity and operating profit covenants; limited access to equity and debt capital markets and other funding sources that will be needed to fund operations and make investments, including investments in our NextGen Earth Observation constellation and the Space Florida Facility; delays and costs associated with developing our NextGen Earth Observation constellation, Space Florida Facility and other initiatives whether due to changes in demand, lack of funding, design changes or other conditions or circumstances; litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on our resources; and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including our Registration Statement on amended Form S-1 (File No. 333-264447), which was filed with the SEC on June 1, 2022 and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, plans, forecasts, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated and we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. All forward-looking statements we make are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

