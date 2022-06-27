Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo has appointed Ben Arber to the newly created role of managing director, US and Canada, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005258/en/

MonetaGo hires Ben Arber to derisk trade finance in the US and Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in New York, Arber will lead MonetaGo's US and Canadian operations, bringing together North American and global financial institutions to drive adoption of the company's universal, standardised deduplication utility, which combats financial fraud in trade finance.

Arber brings with him a wealth of trade finance, payments and commercial banking experience in North America, Asia and the Middle East. His experience includes 24 years at HSBC in various international roles, including as head of their Canada global trade and receivables finance business which tripled in size under his leadership, and most recently as head of financial crime compliance for US commercial banking and global trade and receivables finance.

"Over the course of my career, I've engaged with regulators, policymakers and industry leaders on the opportunities and challenges in managing fraud and crime risk and seen first-hand how use of technology can make a difference," says Ben Arber, managing director, US and Canada at MonetaGo. "MonetaGo has developed a unique global solution to a pervasive problem, and I'm excited about driving its implementation in the US and Canadian markets. If we can stamp out the bad actors, we have the chance to make trade finance work better for everyone, and I'm looking forward to getting started."

"The current economic and geopolitical volatility is placing a squeeze on businesses. As they compete around the world, they need the right support to win global sales," says Jesse Chenard, CEO and co-founder of MonetaGo. "Proven in production in its fifth year, MonetaGo's Secure Financing system has already helped to unlock trade finance for companies both large and small. We're thrilled to have a banking compliance veteran like Ben on board and look forward to tapping on his expertise in transforming, growing and de-risking the North American trade finance market."

About MonetaGo

MonetaGo provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance and is the world's foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.

By reducing fraud in trade finance, MonetaGo's business activities align with worldwide political and regulatory mandates that empower institutions to sustain supply chains and extend their books of business into new markets and to underserved sectors, all while maintaining privacy and enabling critical real-time decision making.

MonetaGo's Secure Financing platform is proven in production, having been live since March 2018 with substantial transaction throughput.

MonetaGo and its Secure Financing solution have won numerous accolades including Best Fintech Startup in Trade at the GTR Leaders in Trade Awards 2022, Best Solution in Trade Finance at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards during the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021 and Most Effective Bank-Fintech Partnership at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005258/en/