Energous Names Giampaolo Marino Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

Experienced professional joins company to lead efforts for IoT Wireless Power Networks

Energous Corporation WATT, a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that it has named Giampaolo Marino vice president of business development and marketing.

Marino is an accomplished technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in hardware and software development. He joins Energous from Analog Devices Incorporated (ADI), a global leader in data conversion, signal processing and power management technologies. At ADI, Marino led global strategic marketing and system applications teams, with a focus on building platform solutions for consumer and IoT applications. Prior to ADI, Giampaolo worked at NXP Semiconductors, where he served as general manager and head of product line, audio and voice solution products. In this role he managed a global team responsible for R&D, marketing and applications, business development, system architecture and product definition. Prior to NXP Semiconductors, Marino held senior product-related positions with Monolithic Power Systems, Texas Instruments and Intersil.

"Giampaolo has demonstrated success creating business strategies and strategic partnerships to drive growth and scale for leading global technology organizations," said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. "We're excited to add his expertise to the Energous team as we continue to expand and deploy our global IoT wireless power network technologies."

Marino joins Energous as the company looks to capitalize on the industry's rapid expansion of IoT device deployments, which IDC analysts expect to reach approximately $40 billion by 2025, up from $12 billion in 2021. IoT devices, however, too often rely on batteries that require replacement or charging cables, presenting IT teams with logistical problems in large-scale industrial or retail IoT deployments. Energous' WattUp wireless power transfer technology looks to solve these challenges by delivering reliable and consistent RF-based wireless power to multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance to support the high levels of power required by the expanding IoT ecosystem.

"This is a tremendous time to join Energous, as the power demands of IoT devices increase alongside their deployments," said Marino. "Without consistent and reliable power, their potential is significantly limited. Energous has an incredible opportunity to continue leading the advancement and deployment of wireless power networks and I'm excited to join the team on this mission."

Marino holds a Master of Business Administration in corporate entrepreneurship, marketing and general management from the Franklin W. Olin School of Business at Babson College. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from San Jose State University.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation WATT is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

