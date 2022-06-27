HealthTrust Awarded 2022 Top Place to Work

Employee feedback places HealthTrust among 19 large companies in Middle Tennessee earning "Gold Badge" status for creating a desirable work culture.

HealthTrust Performance GroupSM, a leading performance improvement company for healthcare, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee by The Tennessean, a daily newspaper covering counties in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Compiled annually, the list of companies is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by technology provider Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers that are critical to the success of any organization such as culture, alignment, execution, and employee engagement.

"It is a great honor to receive this affirmation from our HealthTrust colleagues," said Ed Jones, president and CEO. "I am proud of our shared value of ‘care like family,' and our team's strong sense of purpose, culture and people. We spend a lot of time focusing on culture and we strive to promote an inclusive and respectful workplace. I want every HealthTrust colleague to experience a positive work environment, enjoy a fulfilling career, and when they leave the office each day, know they made an impact on someone's life."

"During these very challenging times, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, the independent company that conducts the annual survey. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Companies designated as Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Sponsored by The Tennessean, Top Workplaces recognition is based on employee feedback that builds brand awareness, signals a company as an employer of choice, and helps attract and retain top talent. Recognition is achieved through an employee engagement survey that measures workplace culture and provides insights into the overall health of a company.

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,800 hospitals and health systems, and more than 57,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.

