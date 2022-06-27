Anna Fedosova-Caldera Named Chief Fiduciary Officer at Sunstone Trust Company, in Irvine

Sunstone Trust Company, the only trust company focused on protecting the wealth and serving the interests of families and individuals who have immigrated to the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of expert trust industry executive Anna Fedosova-Caldera as Chief Fiduciary Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005166/en/

Anna Fedosova-Caldera (Photo: Business Wire)

Fedosova-Caldera brings to Sunstone Trust more than 20 years of experience as a Senior Fiduciary and Trust Manager for the wealth and trust units of leading financial companies, such as U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, and First Bank.

"Hiring Anna is a real coup for us," said Daniel Wheeler, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunstone Trust Company. "Anna will serve our client families with a broad range of wealth management needs on an agile and innovative ‘trust tech' platform. It is exciting for all of us here at Sunstone to have found a leader whose vision for disrupting the wealth management industry aligns so perfectly with our mission."

Ms. Fedosova-Caldera is a top-ranked financial advisor with an impressive background of helping high-net-worth individuals achieve their short and long-term goals. She has been lauded by Industry Era Women Leaders Magazine as one of the "10 Most Inspiring Women Leaders of 2022," as well as being named by the Women We Admire organization to its "Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles" list for 2022.

Before joining Sunstone Trust, she was a Vice President and a Senior Trust Advisor at U.S. Bank, Private Wealth Management. Previously, she was a Vice President and a Senior Trust Officer at Wells Fargo Bank's Wealth Management division.

After working for a U.S. company in Moscow, Anna, who is fluent in English as well as Russian and German, moved from Russia in 2002, wanting to capitalize on the freedom and opportunities offered by America. She began her financial career with a 12-year tenure at First Bank, Wealth Management Group, as a Trust Officer and Relationship Manager.

Anna is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) and is a Registered Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP). She is a member of the Orange County Estate Planning Council and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP). Anna serves on a board of STEP Orange County and California Hospital Medical Center of Los Angeles.

About Sunstone Trust Company

Sunstone Trust Company, a strong, well-capitalized firm headquartered in Irvine, California, is the only trust company specifically created to protect the wealth and serve the interests of families and individuals who have immigrated to the United States or who desire to do so. The company is one of only eight trust companies licensed and chartered by California. It's also a member of the Association of Trust Organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005166/en/