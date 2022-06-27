KRISPY KREME® Sweetens Fourth of July Celebrations with New 'I Heart America' Collection

Stars, stripes, sprinkles and more adorn four all-new heart-shaped doughnuts;

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the return of Fourth of July celebrations – from parades to backyard barbecues – with its new "I Heart America" collection and fireworks-worthy deals.

Available for a limited time beginning June 27 at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's I Heart America collection features four all-new doughnuts, available individually and in a limited edition Fourth of July themed box:

Soaring Firework Heart: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Strawberries & Kreme™, dipped in red icing and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece.

A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Strawberries & Kreme™, dipped in red icing and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece. Patriotic Cookies & Kreme™ Heart: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™, dipped in white icing and topped with cookie and icing drizzles.

A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™, dipped in white icing and topped with cookie and icing drizzles. Stars & Stripes Heart: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme™, dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend.

A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme™, dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend. Star Spangled Sprinkle: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with red and white star sprinkles.

In addition to the I Heart America collection, fans who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the land can receive a FREE doughnut of choice every day, June 27 through July 4. Then, July 1 through 4, fans can enjoy a FREE Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Ongoing throughout the summer, as part of Krispy Kreme's "Sweet New Deal" for America announced in June, guests can also sample a FREE hot, fresh iconic Original Glazed doughnut daily through Labor Day when the Hot Light is on. Hot Light hours vary by shop; fans can check www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search for their local shop, download the Krispy Kreme app for Hot Light alerts and, of course, be on the lookout when passing by a shop for the illuminated Hot Light.

Krispy Kreme continues to offer its "Beat the Pump" promotion through Aug. 31, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts each Wednesday based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline, according to AAA. Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

Share how you're enjoying Krispy Kreme's I Heart America Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme's I Heart America collection and Fourth of July promotions by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/july4th.

