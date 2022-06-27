Six Flags Offers One Of A Kind Experience at July 4th Fest presented by Coca-Cola

Festival Occurs at Six Flags Parks July 2-4

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and North America's largest operator of water parks, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is excited to invite guests to this summer's biggest party: the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.

"Traditions and memories are created during visits to Six Flags, and this season will be no different with this guest favorite event," said Vice President of Marketing, Diana Martin. "Consider this your invitation to visit the park, enjoy a Coca-Cola, take in thrilling rides and celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends."

Eleven Six Flags parks across the U.S. will celebrate Independence Day with special Coca-Cola July 4th Fest pricing and spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky each night. Guests can also look forward to:

Saving up to $20 off passes and discount single-day tickets when guests visit www.sixflags.com/coke;

Capturing the moment at the Coca-Cola "Sounds of Summer" zone, powered by Coke Studio, featuring a live DJ and interactive photo booth; and

Enjoying the refreshingly new Patriotic Punch beverage, available for a limited time.

The Patriotic Punch, a blend of Sprite, blue raspberry syrup, and shimmering glitter, will be served in a special edition cup with a rock candy stirrer. It will be available exclusively at Six Flags for a limited time during Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. It's the perfect patriotic refreshment for a day of thrills and fun while celebrating Independence Day at Six Flags.

