UNITE HERE Estimates $1 Million Dollar Losses per Day Possible for Both Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International if Atlantic City Strike Occurs

UNITE HERE Union Estimates Show Exposure to Strike Risk

Today, UNITE HERE Local 54, the largest union of casino workers in Atlantic City, released estimates of potential financial impacts of a strike of its members.

The union projected that Caesars Entertainments' CZR three casinos could collectively lose $1 million per day and that market-leader MGM Resorts' MGM Borgata could lose $1.6 million per day assuming that the strike causes a Q3 2022 net revenue decline of 25% compared to Q3 2021.

Atlantic City is particularly important to Caesars. Last year, approximately 15% of its third quarter profits were generated in the Atlantic City market, according to union estimates.

Workers at all three Caesars operated casinos – Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah's Atlantic City, and Tropicana Atlantic City – as well as Borgata and Hard Rock voted to authorize a strike with a 96% majority on June 15th. UNITE HERE Local 54's negotiating committee is now authorized to call strikes at any of the five properties at any time. The union announced a strike deadline of July 1st for the Caesars and MGM properties and July 3rd for Hard Rock if no agreement has been reached. The strike deadlines fall just ahead of the July 4th holiday.

The union is seeking substantial wage increases at a time of rising industry profits and an ongoing labor shortage. On June 22, the City Council of Atlantic City voiced its support in a unanimous resolution that called for higher wages in the casinos and called on casino operators to negotiate in good faith to avert a strike.

To read the union's full report, click here.

UNITE HERE Local 54 Atlantic City has been representing hospitality workers in the hospitality industry for over 100 years. Our members work as housekeepers, bartenders, cocktail servers, cooks, bellmen, doormen, and other service jobs in the casinos and hospitality industry of South Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. With over 10,000 members, Local 54 is the largest private sector union in the region. Local 54 is an affiliate of UNITE HERE, an international labor union that represents 300,000 working people across North America.

