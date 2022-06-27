Paul Fry appointed as Argenta's new Chief Financial Officer

Argenta today announced that Paul Fry will join the company as its new Chief Financial Officer, starting immediately. To ensure a smooth transition, Paul will work closely with former CFO Chris O'Donnell until late August.

The CFO role is being relocated from New Zealand to London to enable the CEO and CFO to work closely together in the same time zone, and to be closer to customers and new commercial opportunities.

Chris O'Donnell, who has served as Argenta's CFO since 2018, is supportive of the decision and has decided to stay in New Zealand. He stepped down from his role on June 24 and will stay on until August 26 to support with the transition. Chris has played a leading role in the success and growth of Argenta, providing skilful oversight to key projects including the transition of ownership to KKR and the acquisition of Klifovet.

Paul Fry has extensive financial experience across several industries including biotech, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications. Prior to joining Argenta, he was Chief Financial Officer of Vectura Group plc, an industry-leading inhaled drug delivery specialist which was listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange until 2021. In his time with the company, he played an instrumental role in almost doubling its market valuation.

Before Vectura, Paul was Chief Financial Officer of Immunocore Limited, a leading biotech company focused on the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic drugs based on proprietary T-cell receptor (TCR) technology. He also served as Director of Global Finance Operations at Vodafone plc and spent more than 25 years at GSK, where he held several senior leadership roles.

Will Downie, CEO of Argenta, said: "I am delighted to welcome Paul to Argenta. His proven track record and extensive experience, combined with his strategic financial expertise and outstanding leadership qualities, will have a significant impact on the company. I am excited to partner with Paul to help drive long-term growth and scale for the organization.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Chris O'Donnell for his commitment, partnership, and financial stewardship in the time we have worked together. Chris has helped to lay the solid foundation that supports the company's ambitious strategy."

Paul Fry said: "It is an exciting time to enter the animal health industry and I am delighted to be joining Argenta. The company has a unique offering, strong track record and the potential for significant growth for many years to come. I feel privileged to be able to contribute to this and to have the opportunity to serve Argenta's customers, team members and shareholders."

Paul holds a degree from Oxford University and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accounts. He is also a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Avacta plc, an AIM-listed biotech company developing diagnostics and new oncology therapies.

About Argenta

Argenta is the only combined global Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) dedicated to animal health. Founded in 2006 in New Zealand, Argenta's talented, diverse, and committed employees are driven to deliver excellence in animal health to customers around the world. With research and GMP manufacturing operations in New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Argenta operates from ‘Molecule to Market' in partnership with its customers to support their R&D, regulatory, clinical research, and manufacturing needs along the veterinary product development journey. For more information about Argenta, please visit www.argentaglobal.com.

