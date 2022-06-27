Naspers: Disposal of JD.com Shares Received From Tencent Holdings Limited

Naspers Limited ("Naspers") NPN shareholders are advised that on 23 December 2021, the board of directors of Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent), declared a special interim dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of Class A ordinary shares (the JD.com shares) of JD.com, Inc. (JD.com), a company whose American depositary shares are listed on NASDAQ Global Select Market (stock symbol: JD, ISIN Code: US47215P1066) and whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx) (stock code: 9618), representing a majority of the JD.com shares held by Tencent (the JD.com in specie distribution).

Prosus N.V. (which is majority owned by Naspers) (Prosus) (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX), through its subsidiary MIH TC Holdings Limited, received 131 873 028 JD.com shares under the JD.com in specie distribution, representing a c.4% effective interest in JD.com.

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. Its e-commerce business includes online retail and online marketplace. In the online retail business, JD.com acquires products from suppliers and sells them directly to customers primarily through JD.com mobile apps and websites. In the online marketplace business, third-party merchants sell products to customers primarily through JD.com mobile apps and websites.

As JD.com does not form part of the group's core strategic focus and the JD.com shares were received by the Prosus group as a result of the JD.com in specie distribution, the Prosus group implemented an orderly disposal of the JD.com shares on the open market. The JD.com shares were sold through an on-market orderly sales process comprising of a number of separate sales over time (the Disposal).

The Disposal was not subject to any conditions precedent and concluded on 24 June 2022. Aggregate proceeds of approximately US$3.67bn were realized through the Disposal.

The aggregate proceeds of the Disposal after costs, fees and expenses will be retained by the Prosus group for general corporate and liquidity purposes.

The carrying value of the JD.com shares as at 31 March 2022, being Prosus's most recent reporting period, was approximately US$3.94bn. The profit after tax attributable to the JD.com shares for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022 was zero. The aforementioned information has been extracted from the full year financial information of Prosus for the twelve-month period ended 31 March 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The aggregate Disposal of the JD.com shares constitutes a category 2 transaction for Naspers in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements.

CAPE TOWN

27 June 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

