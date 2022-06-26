INTUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Intuit, Inc. on Behalf of Intuit Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intuit, Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") INTU on behalf of Intuit stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Intuit has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 29, 2022, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Intuit claiming that the company has deceived millions of Americans into paying for tax service preparation software that should be free. On May 4, 2022, Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle similar allegations regarding Turbo Tax.

On this news, Intuit's stock fell $22.14, or 5.1%, to close at $409.86 on May 5, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

