ICE Semiconductor Index Selected as Benchmark for Mega International's New Taiwan-Listed ETF

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that the ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMI) was selected by Mega International Investment as the benchmark for the Mega ICE Semiconductor ETF, which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The ICE Semiconductor Index is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the thirty largest U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Companies that are classified within the Semiconductors industry of the ICE Uniform Sector Classification schema are eligible for inclusion in the index. This industry includes companies that either manufacture materials that have electrical conductivity (semiconductors) to be used in electronic applications or utilize LED and OLED technology. It also includes companies that provide services or equipment associated with semiconductors such as packaging and testing.

"Thematic ETFs, such as the Mega ICE Semiconductor ETF, provide opportunities to gain exposure to major trends that are driving future economic growth," said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in Asia-Pacific. "We're excited to work with Mega International Investment on the launch of this new fund and to provide new benchmarks in this growing sector of the market."

As of the end of 2021, assets under management (AUM) for ETFs listed on Asian exchanges tracking ICE's indices reached $17.1 billion, nearly quadrupling the amount of AUM since 2018. Much of that growth came from the launch of 11 new thematic, climate and ESG ETFs in 2021, which quickly accumulated over $1.72 billion in AUM by the end of the year.

To learn more about ICE's Index services, please visit: https://www.theice.com/index-solutions.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220626005052/en/