2022 Travelers Championship Generates More Than $2.5 Million for Charity

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV today announced that the 2022 Travelers Championship generated more than $2.5 million for more than 130 charitable organizations. Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the event has raised more than $25 million for more than 800 local nonprofits.

"World-class golf that does a world of good is what the Travelers Championship is all about, and this year's tournament was spectacular on both counts," said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. "Congratulations to Xander Schauffele for putting on a truly impressive performance and earning a place in the history books of this storied event. To the fans who joined us at TPC River Highlands and those who tuned in from home, we are grateful for your support – thanks to you, we make a difference for so many worthy organizations throughout the region. And to everyone who worked so hard to make this event what it is for the best fans and players on TOUR, especially the thousands of volunteers, thank you. It's an honor to host this tournament, and we're looking forward to making the 2023 Travelers Championship another unforgettable experience."

The tournament donates 100% of its net proceeds to nonprofits, and this year's primary beneficiary is The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut, which provides a traditional summer camp experience for children with serious illnesses.

"The support from the state of Connecticut, our fans, our sponsors, the players, the PGA TOUR and our dedicated volunteers is what makes this tournament an exceptional event," said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. "We're so fortunate to be able to watch the best players in the world compete in Connecticut, and we couldn't be more thankful for the way this community has embraced the Travelers Championship. It will be great to see everyone back again next year."

The 2023 Travelers Championship will take place June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

