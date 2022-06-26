Save LA's SROs, AHF Ad Calls for City Action

In a new Los Angeles Times ad (Sunday, June 26), AHF urges City Hall to save single room occupancy buildings (SROs) as the homeless crisis continues to worsen
AHF will run a housing advocacy full-page, full-color ad targeting Los Angeles elected and city officials, which is set to be published this Sunday, June 26th in the Los Angeles Times. The ad, headlined "City Hall: Save LA's SROs", urges the city to preserve Los Angeles' single room occupancy buildings (SROs), and to stop allowing developers to demolish and/or convert these properties into luxury units. Often, these units are left vacant due to the high rent costs which the average person is unable to afford. SRO buildings allow very low-income, single, homeless individuals the opportunity to obtain adequate housing.
"The affordable housing crisis in the city of Los Angeles is only getting worse," said Michael Weinstein president of AHF. "SROs are a much-needed resource to combat the homelessness crisis, however our elected officials are not doing their due diligence to ensure these properties are protected and preserved. With billions of dollars in federal and state money for housing, rent relief and homelessness should be flowing to Los Angeles, the resources are clearly here."
AHF sums up its demand to city officials by asking: "Uphold city law against developers. Preserve SROs now!" The ad also lists a phone to action plea to the public to call Councilmember Nury Martinez, President of Los Angeles City Council, to appeal to her fellow councilmembers and constituents to enforce SRO protections.
Since 2017, AHF through its Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) has purchased, restored, and re-occupied a total of 13 single room occupancy buildings, totaling 1,405 rooms at a low cost, conclusively providing everyday Angelinos with the access to desperately needed affordable housing for the city of Los Angeles.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth, follow us @aidshealthcare or subscribe to our AHF podcast "AHFter Hours."
