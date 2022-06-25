AM Best Extends Congratulations to African Insurance Organisation on 50th Anniversary Celebration

AM Best would like to extend its congratulations to the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) on its 50th anniversary, which will be celebrated during the upcoming 48th annual AIO Conference and Annual General Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.
The weeklong conference begins on Saturday, 25 June 2022 with the theme of "Insurance and Climate Change: Harnessing the Opportunities for Growth in Africa." The golden jubilee will be celebrated under the theme, "AIO at 50: A call for Africa Insurance Renaissance."
"I would like to offer congratulations on this milestone to the AIO and its entire membership and commend its new strategic initiatives for advocacy, research, training, capacity and reputation building and for nurturing a forum for communication in the insurance industry," said Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, Director of Market Development for Africa at AM Best.
"AM Best is committed to being a truly global rating agency, servicing the needs of the (re)insurance industry throughout the world including the growth economies across the African continent," added Nick Charteris-Black, Managing Director, Market Development – EMEA, AM Best. "Through our rating activities, we seek to strengthen the financial solvency, stability, and sustainability of the insurance industry in support of economic growth and the well-being of all stakeholders."
Established in 1972, the AIO is a non-governmental organisation that is recognised by many African governments. For more information about the AIO, please refer to its website. More details on the 48th annual AIO Conference are available at the official event website.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005437/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.