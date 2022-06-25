SINOVAC COVID-19 Vaccine Is Conditionally Registered In South Africa

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. SVA ("SINOVAC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) granted conditional registration to SINOVAC CoronaVac® in aged 18 and above adults, based on acceptable safety, quality, and efficacy data submitted. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in two doses with a 14 to 28-day interval.
The CoronaVac® was previously authorized for emergency use with conditions by the SAHPRA on July 3, 2021. Subsequent to the approval, SINOVAC has been committing to the conditions, reporting the results of ongoing studies and conformance with pharmacovigilance activities as outlined in the approved risk management plan and submitting periodic safety updates. All the evidence suggested that the SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective.
SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine has been available in more than 60 countries, with a total supply of almost 2.9 billion doses.
About SINOVAC
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SINOVAC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.
SINOVAC's product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus 71 (EV71) infected Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella, mumps, and poliomyelitis.
SINOVAC's COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The Healive®, a hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, Inlive®, is an innovative vaccine, that was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2022, SINOVAC's Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) was prequalified by WHO.
SINOVAC was the first company that granted approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine Panflu.1®, which has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine, Panflu®, to the Chinese government stockpiling program.
SINOVAC has been continually dedicating itself to new vaccine research and development, with more combination vaccine products in the pipeline, and constantly exploring opportunities in the international market. SINOVAC looks forward to conducting more extensive and in-depth trade and cooperation with more countries, enterprises, and professional institutions.
For more information, please see the Company's website at www.sinovac.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005511/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.