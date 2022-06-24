GENERAC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Generac Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Generac Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC on behalf of Generac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Generac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 22, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a short report on Generac alleging multiple claims. Spruce Point stated, "Among other alarming findings, we find evidence to suggest a sham revenue transaction at Off Grid Energy, its recent UK acquisition acquired by Pramac's subsidiary. Even more concerning, we find evidence that to grow its residential solar business and compete against the likes of Tesla, Generac has engaged in a shady transaction with Sunnova, a company we previously profiled for its shoddy financial reporting, which we believe may have been designed to finance its own sales. Generac has also partnered with a large solar distributor named Powerhome (now Pink Energy) which multiple undercover investigations allege it has been misleading customers. Yet, Generac is still promoting the partnership, which we believe to be under FTC investigation."

On this news, Generac stock fell sharply by $7.23, or 3.3%, during intraday trading to close at $212.57.

