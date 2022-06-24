CCEEB Board of Directors Names Tim Carmichael as President and Chief Executive Officer

After an extensive search, the board of directors of the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB) has appointed Tim Carmichael as its seventh President and CEO in leading the Council's coalition of labor, business, and public leaders. Tim will join the CCEEB Team on July 1, 2022 and will succeed current President and CEO Bill Quinn upon Bill's retirement on August 1.

"CCEEB is deeply honored by the impressive number of people who applied to become the next President and CEO–any of whom would have been able to lead CCEEB into the next half-century of trailblazing public policy," says Sunne Wright McPeak, CCEEB Chair. "Tim brings a breadth of experiences as a chief executive, working across the spectrum of stakeholders who must be at the table as partners to policymakers and regulators to achieve the State's goals for the environment, economy, and equity. He will roll up his sleeves and dive in to represent CCEEB Members in fostering collaboration for breakthrough strategies to accelerate progress into the future."

Carmichael brings to CCEEB over 20 years of environmental leadership in both the non-profit and private sectors. A well-known presence in the California legislature and regulatory agencies statewide, Carmichael has spearheaded the development of key environmental, transportation, and energy policy across four administrations. As the President of the Coalition for Clean Air, Carmichael helped negotiate key emissions reduction and climate change policy, including the legislation that paved the way for California to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles. Under Carmichael's leadership, the Coalition supported the initial development of the Carl Moyer Fund and other statewide and regional incentive programs to support the conversion of old diesel trucks and buses to cleaner technologies.

As the President of the California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition, Carmichael led vehicle and engine manufacturers, utilities, fuel providers, and fleet operators in their work with policymakers to expand the use of low-emissions alternative fuels in the transportation system. During his tenure as President, the Coalition secured more than $90 million in incentive funding for natural gas vehicles, refueling infrastructure, and renewable natural gas production, and supported the re-adoption of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

Most recently, Carmichael served as State Agency Relations Manager for Sempra Utilities, working with one of the best government affairs teams in Sacramento to develop and pass important energy, transportation, and environmental policy.

Carmichael's breadth of experience will allow him to steer the coalition-building efforts at the foundation of CCEEB, which was founded in 1973 by Governor Edmund G. "Pat" Brown to bring together the perspectives of business, labor, and public leaders in pursuit of balanced and effective policy solutions.

"While there are many challenges before us, I'm optimistic for what the future will bring," says outgoing President and CEO Bill Quinn, who will retire with over 25 years of service to CCEEB. "Tim's demonstrated capacity for consensus-building, his commitment to environmental protection, and his knowledge of Sacramento assure us that he is ready to take on what lies ahead."

In accepting the position, Carmichael says, "CCEEB's potential to lead change rests on the strength of its coalition. I look forward to building upon our past to secure our future. To get there, we will need to address the state's thorniest challenges – delivering low-carbon, zero-carbon, and carbon-negative infrastructure at a pace never before achieved, delivering water supplies statewide in the face of a changing climate, and ensuring the vision of the future brings along everyone, not just some. Achieving these goals requires carefully crafted environmental policies, a resilient economy, and a workforce that has the skills needed to meet the demands of the future. I am committed to the work that it will take to get there, together."

About CCEEB

Founded in 1973 by Governor Edmund G. Brown, the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB) is a leader in advancing policies that benefit California's environment, public health, and economy. CCEEB brings together the perspectives of business, labor, and public policy leaders in pursuit of balanced and effective policy solutions. CCEEB is a non-profit and non-partisan organization based in San Francisco, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005478/en/