KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities at the Company's Highly Desirable Shadow Mountain Master Plan

Homebuilder's Oak Shade and Durango communities feature spacious single-family homes in Menifee, California

KB Home KBH today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company's highly desirable Shadow Mountain master plan in Menifee, California. Oak Shade and Durango feature spacious single-family homes in a prime Riverside County location. The new neighborhoods are situated near the McCall Boulevard exit off Interstate 215, providing easy access to the area's major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at both Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center. Oak Shade and Durango are also just minutes away from Mt. San Jacinto College and Brandman University. Future community amenities include a children's playground, soccer field, basketball court, numerous parks and walking, biking and hiking trails.

Oak Shade at Shadow Mountain offers a wide selection of one- and two-story homes that blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens and large bedroom suites with walk-in closets as well as loft spaces and covered patios. The community's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,700 square feet. Pricing begins from the $470,000s.

The ranch-style homes at Durango at Shadow Mountain showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's one-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 2,000 to 2,900 square feet. Pricing begins from the $510,000s.

"Our two new communities, Oak Shade and Durango, feature spacious single-family homes in a prime Riverside County location. The new neighborhoods are compelling additions to our highly desirable Shadow Mountain master plan, which will showcase several family friendly amenities, including a children's playground, soccer field, basketball court, numerous parks and walking, biking and hiking trails," said John Fenn, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division. "As with other KB Home communities, Gilmore Grove provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Oak Shade and Durango at Shadow Mountain sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $470,000s and the $510,000s, respectively.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

