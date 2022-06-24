Eaton promotes Taras "Terry" Szmagala Jr. and Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz to new leadership positions within Legal team

Power management company Eaton ETN today announced Taras "Terry" Szmagala Jr. has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer. In this role, he will serve as counsel to Eaton's executive management team and its Board of Directors, and will lead the company's global Legal organization, including the Corporate Governance and Compliance functions. Szmagala will report to Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005448/en/

Taras "Terry" Szmagala Jr., executive vice president and chief legal officer, Eaton (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining Eaton in 2007, Szmagala has served as chief counsel for the Fluid Power Group, vice president and chief counsel of the Industrial Sector, senior vice president and deputy general counsel for Eaton, and, most recently, Eaton's senior vice president of Public and Community Affairs and Corporate Communications. Prior to joining Eaton, Szmagala worked as group counsel with Avery Dennison Corporation and as an attorney with Squire Patton Boggs in its Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Kyiv, Ukraine offices.

Szmagala holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a juris doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Additionally, Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz has been named senior vice president and deputy chief legal officer reporting to Szmagala. In this role, Berardinelli-Krantz will continue to lead the business legal teams for the company's Electrical and Industrial Sectors and will partner closely with Szmagala in leading the Law department.

Most recently, Berardinelli-Krantz served as senior vice president and general counsel for the company's Electrical and Industrial Sectors. Prior to this, she held a number of leadership roles within Eaton's legal team including senior vice president and general counsel of Digital, Innovation and Technology; senior vice president of Ethics and Compliance; vice president and chief counsel of Litigation; business counsel for the Electrical Products Group; and senior attorney for Government Contracts and Internal Investigations. Berardinelli-Krantz has also served as senior legal counsel, Americas, for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and as an associate in the Trial Practice/Government Regulation Group for the international law firm of Jones Day. Berardinelli-Krantz is also a Veteran of the United States Army.

Berardinelli-Krantz received a bachelor's degree from John Carroll University and a juris doctorate, magna cum laude, from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005448/en/