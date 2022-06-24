The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") NEO on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, after the market closed, NeoGenomics announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mallon, had resigned, less than a year after accepting the position. The Company also stated that revenue for first quarter 2022 would be "below the low end of its prior guidance of $118 - $120 million" and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance.

On this news, NeoGenomics's stock fell $5.30, or 29.8%, to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 27, 2022, NeoGenomics announced disappointing financial results for Q1 2022, including $99 million in Clinical Services revenue, $18 million in Pharma Services revenue (representing a 4% year-over-year decline), and a net loss of $49 million (compared to a net loss of $22 million for the first quarter of 2021).

On this news, NeoGenomics's shares fell $1.10, or 10%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $9.75 per share on April 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

