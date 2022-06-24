DiCello Levitt Gutzler: Facebook Users May Be Eligible for a Payment From a Class Action Settlement

In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, No. 5:12-md-02314 (N.D. Cal.)

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted preliminary approval of a $90 million settlement with Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, to resolve a long-running class action accusing Facebook of tracking its subscribers' activities on non-Facebook websites – even while signed out of their Facebook accounts. The monetary component makes this the seventh-largest data privacy class action settlement ever to receive preliminary court approval.

Individuals who, between April 22, 2010, and September 25, 2011, inclusive, were Facebook users in the United States and visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the Facebook Like button, may be eligible for a payment from the settlement fund.

Email notices from the claims administrator, Angeion, have started to go out, and will continue in batches through July 15, 2022. Recipients of an email notice should note an ID and confirmation code in the top left corner, which should be use in submitting their claim. However, even those who do not receive an email notice are still permitted to file a claim, and the administrator will determine whether they are eligible.

The correct link to the class action lawsuit website is: https://www.fbinternettrackingsettlement.com/

On the home page of the class action lawsuit website, you will be able to review the Court-approved notices that outline your options, including submitting a claim form. The deadline to submit a claim is September 22, 2022.

About DiCello Levitt Gutzler

At DiCello Levitt Gutzler, we're dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases – whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise—for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens' rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations—and our capital—on the line for our clients.

For more, visit our website: https://dicellolevitt.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005449/en/