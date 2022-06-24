Federman & Sherwood continues its investigation into Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS. Federman & Sherwood reminds Digital Turbine, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period (August 9, 2021 through May 17, 2022) that they have until August 5, 2022 to move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.
To learn how to participate in this action or to file for lead plaintiff, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-digital-turbine-inc-investors-of-deadline-to-file-for-lead-plaintiff
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Lacrista A. Bagley at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm's website at www.federmanlaw.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005299/en/
