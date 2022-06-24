Marsha P. Johnson Institute: Supreme Court Ruling on Roe V. Wade Is an Unjust Attack on Human Rights

As the full ramifications of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade are considered, Elle Moxley, Founder and Executive Director of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute released the following statement:
"Today's decision has horrifying implications on the transgender community. It is confirmed, once again, that in today's America there is no reproductive justice. The human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy has been stripped from us. This America does not want us to have the right to be ourselves and make reproductive decisions for ourselves. And they never did.
Particularly, for the transgender community, the timing is not a coincidence. The goal is to continue to strip us of our rights, to see us as less-than-human. We will not stand on the sidelines and be witnesses to this human rights atrocity. It is time to come together and invite trans people into this space. If we are not free, you are not free.
MPJI serves to protect and advocate for the full betterment of the Black transgender community; as we recalibrate and look for access to reproductive care to continue to diminish across states, particularly in the south, we are committed to serving our community.
Our national resource list is a starting place for Black trans people to access culturally competent resources for a whole host of necessities, including sexual reproductive justice and abortion access. We will continue to add to this and ensure our community has access – whatever that looks like – to reproductive freedom and choices."
MPJI seeks to eradicate systemic, community, and physical violence that silences our community from actualizing freedom, joy, and safety. In part, this mission is addressed through locating culturally competent resources for basic necessities like housing, food security, legal and financial support, health/wellness, employment, social support, and more. Learn more at marshap.org.
