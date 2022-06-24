UBS Private Wealth Management hires $500 million financial advisor team in Washington, D.C.

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Mikail Qazi and Timothy Martin have joined the firm in Washington, D.C. The team manages approximately $500 million in client assets for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Mikail and Timothy join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, and report to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

"Mikail and Timothy have decades of industry experience and a deep commitment to helping their clients meet their financial goals and objectives," said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We are thrilled to welcome them to UBS and are confident their expertise will help us continue to grow our business in this important market."

"We are committed to providing our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients with the highest level of personalized service and advice," said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. "Mikail and Timothy will be a strong addition to our private wealth management business, as we continue to expand our local presence in the Washington, D.C. and Northeast market."

Mikail joins UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he spent the past 17 years advising high net worth individuals. Prior to that, he advised high net worth clients on alternative investments at private equity firm Brookwood LLC. Mikail holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation and was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for Washington, D.C. for the last four years. He graduated from the University of Virginia as a Rodman Scholar.

Timothy spent the past decade at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®). He focuses on advising high net worth individuals and families on retirement planning, investment management and estate planning. Timothy also holds the CRPC® designation. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of South Carolina.

Mikail and Timothy will be joined by Albana Droboniku, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate.

