Development Real Estate in Fresno and San Luis Obispo Counties Set for August Auctions

Tracts of rare development real estate in Fresno and San Luis Obispo counties will be offered at auction August 10-11, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company serving as the auctioneer and Sierra Land Company (BRE#02157307) serving as the broker.

The first day's auction will feature three tracts in the Fresno area. The second day's event will feature 13.16 acres off Highway 1, with excellent views of the Pacific Ocean.

"The property off Highway 1 is located in Cambria, in San Luis Obispo County, and has quick access to Moonstone Beach. It is a short drive to Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company. The Cambria land will be offered at auction Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. Pacific at Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria.

The Fresno tracts will be offered at 6 p.m. Pacific Wednesday, August 10, at The Elite Event Venue, 4105 West Figarden Drive, Fresno.

"The Fresno County tracts are 17.5 acres, 1.92 acres and 3.99 acres, with the larger tract just outside the Fresno city limits within the City of Fresno Sphere of Influence. The smaller tracts are both inside the city limits," said Schrader.

Auction personnel will be available to accommodate inspections of the San Luis Obispo tract and provide detailed information July 18, August 2 and August 11.

Personnel will be available for inspections of the Fresno tracts July 17, August 3 and August 10.

Online bidding during the auction will be available for both events by making arrangements one week in advance. Individuals seeking more information about either event may call Sierra Land Company at 559-479-6582, or contact Schrader at www.schraderauction.com or 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of real estate throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005279/en/