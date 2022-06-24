TeleQ Introduces Integration with PointClickCare's EHR Platform to Mitigate Physician Shortage in a Post-Acute Care Setting

TeleQ (www.teleq.net) a virtual multispecialty physician group with a proprietary telehealth technology platform, is proud to announce the launch of its integration with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the post-acute care market. As a result, TeleQ will seamlessly connect with PointClickCare's electronic health record (EHR) platform and be listed as an integrated offering on PointClickCare's Marketplace.

"The rapidly growing physician shortage is a major issue for our country's health systems," says Evan Corbisiero, Chief Sales Officer of TeleQ. "TeleQ's telemedicine platform integration with PointClickCare will grant post-acute care facilities nationwide access to our robust network of over 250,000 physicians licensed in all 50 states to ensure they have the coverage that is required."

As a result of the integration, TeleQ's features include:

Patient Demographics – Retrieve real-time patient demographic and contacts information from PointClickCare.

Facility Information – Retrieve basic information about the organization's facilities, such as address, facility ID, and basic PointClickCare configurations.

Basic User Information – Retrieve name, role, and settings about the PointClickCare user that is logged in.

Preserve Patient Privacy – Data is protected while in transit and storage. All information is locked behind direct login tokens exchanged with PointClickCare and the TeleQ platform.

Additional information regarding the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace https://marketplace.pointclickcare.com/English/directory/partner/1754552/teleq – an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with healthcare customers' existing workflows. "The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, Marketplace Director at PointClickCare. "Our partnership with TeleQ is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

For more information about this partnership, visit www.teleq.net

About TeleQ

TeleQ is a virtual multispecialty physician practice and telemedicine platform solution created to help support post-acute care facilities, maximize their overall workflow efficiency, patient care, and potential earnings. TeleQ delivers the virtual platform and telehealth providers in one package to ensure that patients and residents are seen in an expedited manner.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 22,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

