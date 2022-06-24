OPM Group, Macaran Printed Products and Syracuse Label Announce Joint Venture

The new venture – SKYLARK™ - will bring TLC® (Thicker Label Closure) to the North American Market.

OPM Label and Packaging Group (Leeds, England), Macaran Printed Products (Cohoes, NY) and Syracuse Label (Syracuse, NY) announced they have launched a joint venture - SKYLARK™ - to market and manufacture TLC® (Thicker Label Closure) to the North American moist wipe packaging marketplace.

TLC® – a patented re-seal label solution* – gives brand owners an opportunity to replace rigid flip-top closure systems with a semi-rigid label system that optimizes product sustainability, maximizes package functionality, allows for better brand continuity, and lowers cost. The TLC® package design improves product utility and delivers a better overall user experience to the consumer.

Chris Ellison, Joint Managing Director of OPM, said: "This is an exciting time for OPM and we are delighted to join forces with the newly merged Macaran and Syracuse teams to extend our business in the US for TLC®. We have a great relationship with the Macaran and Syracuse management team and are excited about what the future holds for Skylark as we invest for the future."

"SKYLARK™ represents a significant milestone in the growth of our organizations," said Tom Sargent, President of Macaran Printed Products. "OPM is an industry-leader with a proven track record of delivering cutting edge products. We are excited to partner with them to expand our product portfolio and bring TLC® to the North American marketplace," he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, SKYLARK™ will be based in Syracuse, NY. A new 10-color, Nilpeter FA22UV flexo press with capabilities such as line and process color printing, outer surface and sub surface printing and specialty foil embellishments will be operational in Q4 2022.

SKYLARK™ will exhibit at World of Wipes International Conference, June 27-30, 2022, Chicago IL. Visit table # 501 during the exhibition, Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29.

For more information: SkylarkFlexibles.com

About Skylark

Established June 2022 to meet the needs of the US flexible packaging and labels market, Skylark brings together the complementary technologies, solutions and services from partners – OPM, UK, Macaran, NY and Syracuse Label, NY.

* OPM Advanced Limited US Patent #10730677, EU Patent #3256398, UK Patent #GB2539331, UK Patent #3256398, Japan Patent #6859333, Hong Kong Patent #1236172, Hong Kong Patent #1243047

