PUMA Kicks Off Its Largest Web3 Collaboration To Date, with 10KTF Shop

PUMA has entered New Tokyo, the virtual city 10KTF calls home. The shop is known for its streetwear offerings and is owned by Wagmi-san, a digital artisan whose collections and NFT community recently welcomed the global sports brand.

News of the partnership was shared at an event hosted by 10KTF last night in New York. Their event was one of many hosted during the week of NFT.NYC, a conference attended by crypto industry professionals, traders, and other web3 enthusiasts. The official announcement confirms weeks of speculation after PUMA tweeted a video previewing the new release of a classic sneaker. Camouflaged in the video is a frame with the shop's logo and Wagmi-san at his storefront. Despite how hidden it may have been, the subtle clue was quickly discovered and fueled conversations around its meaning for 10KTF collectors.

"PUMA values the extremely engaged and passionate community that Wagmi-san has nurtured," said Adam Petrick, chief brand officer at PUMA. "We're excited to join 10KTF and bring a physical layer to the current digital experience."

Wagmi-san has previously alluded to his ambitions of bringing physical goods beyond the metaverse.

"Thanks to the rise of our 10KTF community and the like-minded craftspeople at PUMA, a long-held dream of mine gets to be fulfilled. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring our crafts and our stories into the physical realm and usher in a new era for New Tokyo," he said.

For now, New Tokyo includes collectors of 10KTF, plus 16 additional NFT communities. This includes Gutter Cat Gang and Cool Cats, who have also partnered with PUMA as the sports brand becomes increasingly active in the web3 space.

Further details of the project will be released this summer.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany

10KTF

Founded in September 2021, 10KTF is the leading shop known for producing the bespoke digital accessories in the Metaverse. Located in New Tokyo, the shop is owned and operated by Wagmi-san, a renowned artisan who creates 1:1 digital collectibles for select parent NFT projects. 10KTF is a product of WENEW Labs.

